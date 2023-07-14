Island Council adopts social minimum, salary minimum motions. | SMN NEWS

SABA:--- Two motions were presented to the Island Council by Island Council Members Elsa Peterson and Vito Charles, both of the WIPM party, one motion addressing the continued urgency to establish the social minimum and a second motion on the minimum salaries of the Public Entity Saba with a cost-of-living adjustment.

Peterson and Charles submitted their motions during a meeting of the Island Council to handle the 2022 Year Report and the first 2023 budget amendment. Peterson’s motion instructed the Executive Council to take a number of actions. The first action is to engage all partners …