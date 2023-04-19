Island Council training on Bonaire was very valuable. | SMN NEWS

SABA--The three-day training on Bonaire on April 11, 12, and 13 provided valuable insights for the new Island Council.

“The training brought more insight into the role and responsibilities that you have as an Island Council member,” said Elsa Peterson of the Windward Islands People’s Movement (WIPM). “For me, it was a bit more empowering, coming from the government’s executive branch. As an Island Council member, it is important to realize that you are in fact the highest legislative body of government and the responsibility and authority that comes with that,” she said.

Vito …