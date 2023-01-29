ISLAND92 (91.9) FM AND Z105.1 FM OFF AIR DUE TO FIRE DAMAGE. | SMN NEWS

COLE BAY:--- Island92 (91.9) FM and Z105.1 FM will be off-air due to damage caused by the fire at District 721. According to Island 92 and Z105.1 FM officials, the network suffered water and heat damage to its antennas and data center. Efforts are underway to assess the damage and make the necessary repairs.

Caribe Broadcasting Network assures its listeners that both stations will be back on the air as soon as possible. We thank all our listeners, friends and customers that have reached out during this tragic time. We also thank the Fire Department of Sint Maarten for their efforts to save the buildings surrounding the fire, as well as the Police Department of Sint Maarten for their efforts.

We will be back as quickly as possible.

