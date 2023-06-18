Islandpreneur Live 2023 Focuses on Digital Payment Options. | SMN NEWS

~Islandpreneur Live 2023 equips digital entrepreneurs who want to reach global markets~

PHILIPSBURG:--- Islandpreneur Live is the premier entrepreneurship event designed to empower and equip entrepreneurs and innovators on the islands to be digitally enabled and access global markets. Started during the height of the pandemic in 2020, this event has attracted global entrepreneurs and leaders such as Jeff Hoffman co-founder of Priceline.com and former chairman of Global Entrepreneurship Network, Evan Carmichael, venture capitalist turned YouTuber with more than 3 million subscribers, …