James Finies creates history for Bonaire – The CARICOM Reparations Commission has granted the Bonaire Human Rights Organization (BHRO)The special Status of Associated Member. | SMN NEWS

BONAIRE:--- “With great appreciation, Mrs. Davika Bissessar Shaw and Mr. James Finies – on behalf of Bonaire Human Rights Organization, has accepted this honor by the extraordinary invitation by the Chairman of CARICOM Reparations Commission (CRC), Professor Sir Hilary Beckles”

Mr. Finies confirmed the acceptance for Bonaire Human Rights Organization as an Associate Member at the historical meeting of CRC held on 25th April 2023 on behalf of his Bonerian ancestors. Our ancestors were forced into slavery, entire enslaved families, men, women, and children, and also convicted enslaved …