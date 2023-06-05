James Finies historical speech in United Nations. | SMN NEWS

United Nations, New York – June 4, 2023

James Finies and Davika Bissessar of Bonaire Human Rights and Nos Kier Boneiru Bek in their first international participation as Associate members of CARICOM Reparations Commission on Wednesday 31st May 2023 created history by addressing the United Nations Permanent Forum for People of African Descent in New York on behalf of the People of Bonaire human rights, “ that maybe today is the first time you will hear of Bonaire, a Caribbean island”, an Island embedded in the Dutch Constitution without the people’s consent despite 2015 referendum where …