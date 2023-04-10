Johnson declared CUT Les Harris Cricket Tournament officially open. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Les Harris Cricket Tournament was held in Trinidad from April 3 to 7, 2023 at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex.

Jamaica, Guyana, and Trinidad participated in the bi-annual Cricket Tournament of the Caribbean Union of Teachers (CUT).

Stuart Johnson traveled to Trinidad as the 3rd Vice President of the CUT as the responsible CUT Officer supporting the host organization the Trinidad & Tobago Unified Teachers' Association – (TTUTA).

In his address, Johnson extended his appreciation to TTUTA for answering the call of CUT to host the Les Harris Cricket Competition which was …