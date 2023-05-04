Join the Free Big Live Nature Quiz and Win a Sailing Trip. | SMN NEWS

BONAIRE:--- The Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA) and its members invite all residents on Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao, Saba, Sint Eustatius, and Sint Maarten to participate in the Big Live Nature Quiz on Saturday 13th of May, 6-7 pm. Learn more about the beautiful Dutch Caribbean nature in this free, online, live, interactive quiz. The quiz is in English but questions will also have Dutch, Papiamentu and Papiamento subtitles. It can be played at one of the participating locations or online via Zoom. Join alone or form a team with max 4 members of all ages. The grand prize is a …Read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/42893-join-the-free-big-live-nature-quiz-and-win-a-sailing-trip.html
Home Local News Join the Free Big Live Nature Quiz and Win a Sailing Trip....
Latest Local News
CDFHA hosts info sessions on hurricane preparedness. | SMN NEWS
PHILIPSBURG:--- The Department of Community Development, Family & Humanitarian Affairs (CDFHA) is proud it announces its second “Get Ready, Get Prepared” information session on hurricane preparedness in May 2023 from 6.30 pm – 8 pm. Further, the ob...
PHILIPSBURG:--- The St. Maarten Hospitality and Trade Association (SHTA) and the St. Maarten Tourism Bureau (STB) jointly announced a follow-up to its 2022 St. Maarten Flavors 2023 Program called “Appeteaser Week”, taking place June 15 – 24, 2023...
St. Maarten Flavors Feast will set the tone for June’s Appeteaser...
PHILIPSBURG:--- The St. Maarten Hospitality and Trade Association (SHTA) and the St. Maarten Tourism Bureau (STB) jointly announced a follow-up to its 2022 St. Maarten Flavors 2023 Program called “Appeteaser Week”, taking place June 15 – 24, 2023...
Youth Health Care Closed May 8-12. | SMN NEWS
PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):--- The Collective Prevention Services (CPS), a department in the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (Ministry VSA), would like to inform the general public, that Youth Health Care (YHC) will be closed from Mond...
Youth Health Care Closed May 8-12. | SMN NEWS
PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):--- The Collective Prevention Services (CPS), a department in the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (Ministry VSA), would like to inform the general public, that Youth Health Care (YHC) will be closed from Mond...
BES Islands Police Report. | SMN NEWS
Fight leads to an arrest (SABA) In the evening hours on Sunday, April 30, a 29-year-old woman with the initials J.T.L. was arrested for violating the BES Arms Act and violently resisting an officer of the law. The suspect was involved in a brawl in En...
BES Islands Police Report. | SMN NEWS
Fight leads to an arrest (SABA) In the evening hours on Sunday, April 30, a 29-year-old woman with the initials J.T.L. was arrested for violating the BES Arms Act and violently resisting an officer of the law. The suspect was involved in a brawl in En...
Statement by the Association of Caribbean Media Workers to mark World...
Greetings to all media workers across the Caribbean on the occasion of World Press Freedom Day being observed on May 3. The theme of this year’s World Press Freedom Day- “Shaping a Future of Rights: Freedom of Expression as a Driver for all other human...
View comments
Hide comments