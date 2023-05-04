Join the Free Big Live Nature Quiz and Win a Sailing Trip. | SMN NEWS

BONAIRE:--- The Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA) and its members invite all residents on Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao, Saba, Sint Eustatius, and Sint Maarten to participate in the Big Live Nature Quiz on Saturday 13th of May, 6-7 pm. Learn more about the beautiful Dutch Caribbean nature in this free, online, live, interactive quiz. The quiz is in English but questions will also have Dutch, Papiamentu and Papiamento subtitles. It can be played at one of the participating locations or online via Zoom. Join alone or form a team with max 4 members of all ages. The grand prize is a …