J’ouvert Jump-Up 2023. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Sint Maarten's annual carnival celebration J'ouvert Jump-Up took place on 27 April 2023. The event started at approximately 04:00 on Nisbeth Road and ended at about 10:30 at the salt pickers roundabout in Philipsburg.

In fact, the event went off without any major incidents. During the entire event, St Maarten police were present in large numbers to ensure the safety of all attendees.

Nevertheless, there were some incidents where the police had to intervene. Seven male suspects were arrested for various offenses and fined a total of more than $1,200. Police continue to …