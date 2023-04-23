Julian Rollocks Jnr. Launches new Radio Program on Radio SOS 95.9FM. | SMN NEWS

Arch Road, Suckergarden;--- URSM, Candidate elect Julian Rollocks Jnr. Launched his first interactive Radio program on renowned Radio SOS 95.9 Fm, on Sunday, April 16th. 2023.

The hour-long program from 12 noon to 1.00 pm, is called “The People Come First”, and is hosted by himself. During the program, he will be soliciting real-time feedback from the listening audience, about what they envision for St. Maarten moving forward to further develop our country St. Maarten.

”I am excited about the new program, and look forward to exploring new ways, on how it can help and expand the …