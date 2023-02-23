JULIAN Rollocks jr launches his candidacy with URSM party and opens campaign headquarters & Computer Center. | SMN NEWS

Sucker Garden:--- On Sunday, February 19th local businessman and aspiring politician Julian Rollocks jr officially opened his Computer Center, during that time he also made use of the opportunity and officially announced his candidacy with the Unified Resilient Sint Maarten Movement (URSM) party, led by Surgeon and political leader Dr. Luc Mercelina. I want to publicly thank Dr. Mercelina for the opportunity to be part of this political movement and also thank him for his unwavering support. Other speakers at the event included URSM President, Brenda Brooks, candidates Chris Wever, Wendell …Read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/42463-julian-rollocks-jr-launches-his-candidacy-with-ursm-party-and-opens-campaign-headquarters-computer-center.html
