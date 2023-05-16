June 5 deadline for R4CR project submission approaching -US$750K available in grants for local CSOs- | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- R4CR recently reminded local civil society organizations (CSOs) that the deadline for submitting project proposals for Round-6 financing is quickly approaching. With a total of US$750K available in grants for post-hurricane Irma-related social projects this presents a great opportunity for local non-profit organizations to secure funding for projects that make a significant contribution to the social reconstruction of St Maarten.

Officially named “Resources for Community Resilience”, the R4CR program includes a grant scheme as the funding mechanism for community and …