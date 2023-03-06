Justice personnel pension premiums being calculated by APS. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Ministry of Justice is currently making great headway with the ongoing calculation and placement process. Just one month after the Honorable Minister of Justice Anna E. Richardson engaged with Sint Maarten Pension Fund (APS) for the incorporation of the 16.3% retroactive pension calculations for law enforcement personnel, all related data have been sent to APS for review and completion. The incorporation of the 16.3% retroactive pension by APS is the last part of the calculation process to establish the full debt amount the Government of Sint Maarten will have to pay law …Read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/42517-justice-personnel-pension-premiums-being-calculated-by-aps.html
PHILIPSBURG:--- The Resources for Community Resilience (R4CR) program held the official launch of Round-5 projects on Thursday, March 1 at the St Maarten Senior Citizen Recreational Center in Hope Estate. The R4CR program includes a grant scheme as a f...
PHILIPSBURG:--- Le Sommet Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting the professional, social, and cultural development of individuals within our community, has donated a one-off canvas painting to NPower, of the Foresee foundation fo...
PHILIPSBURG:--- The Sint Maarten Lions Club under the leadership of Club President Lion John Schaminee with his theme “Seeing through the eyes of a Lion” has organized the eye screening of roughly 4000+ primary and high school children from groups 1 to...
PHILIPSBURG:--- The Sint Maarten Lions Club under the leadership of Club President Lion John Schaminee with his theme “Seeing through the eyes of a Lion” has organized the eye screening of roughly 4000+ primary and high school children from groups 1 to...
PHILIPSBURG;--- Last week the Sint Maarten Library distributed almost 12,000 brand-new books to all public and subsidized primary schools and some secondary schools. The campaign is a result of the cooperation between the National Library of the Nether...
PHILIPSBURG;--- Last week the Sint Maarten Library distributed almost 12,000 brand-new books to all public and subsidized primary schools and some secondary schools. The campaign is a result of the cooperation between the National Library of the Nether...
WILLEMSTAD:--- The Social and Economic Council (SER) of Curaçao, in its latest advice, released this week, speaks out on the proposed new regulations that the Minister of Finance wants to introduce in the turnover tax (Omzetbelasting, OB).These new reg...
