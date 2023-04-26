Justice Workers to receive 25% advance payment as early as today. | SMN NEWS

~ More time is needed to finalize calculations. ~

PHILIPSBURG: --- Justice workers will receive a 25% advance payment as early as today April 26th, 2023, Minister of Justice Anna Richardson announced at the weekly press briefing on Wednesday. The Minister said that the Council of Ministers met with the unions over the weekend to discuss and determine the particulars of the payments which are based on the Memorandum of Understanding signed in 2019.

Justice workers already received 50% advance payments based on the 2019 MOU, after receiving this 25% it will bring the total payment to 75% while …