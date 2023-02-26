KLM flight delayed due to nose-gear problems. (UPDATED) | SMN NEWS

SIMPSON BAY:--- KLM Airbus flight 332 got stuck on the runway at Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIAE) on Sunday afternoon moments after the aircraft touched down.

The information thus far states that the aircraft encountered issues with its nosegear and it remained stuck on the runway which led to the runway being shut down.

Management of PJIAE said that the runway was shut down at 3:26 pm on Sunday and reopened at 4 pm after the aircraft was towed away to its hanger.

KLM requested assistance from Menzies and PJIAE mechanics that are busy rectifying the aircraft's nosegear issues.

