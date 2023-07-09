Koop Avond: An Exciting Kick-Off to a Month-Long Extravaganza at The Boardwalk. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The much-anticipated event, Koop Avond, kicked off with great enthusiasm on Thursday, July 6th, at The Boardwalk. The event, organized by Xtratight Entertainment, was inaugurated by Vaylya Pantophlet, Head of the Ministry of Tourism and Economic Affairs, setting the stage for an unforgettable evening.

Koop Avond captivated attendees with its vibrant atmosphere, showcasing an array of vendors offering delectable food, unique crafts, and much more. Patrons had the opportunity to explore an assortment of local treasures and indulge in culinary delights, all in the heart of our …