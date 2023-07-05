Koop Avond Returns to Philipsburg, St. Maarten, Igniting Cultural Commerce and Family Fun. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Koop Avond, the highly anticipated cultural commerce event, is set to enliven the vibrant streets of Philipsburg, St. Maarten, every Thursday evening throughout the month of July. This unique event, now in its third edition, aims to promote entrepreneurship, cultural lifestyle shopping, and entertainment for both locals and tourists alike.

Koop Avond serves as a dynamic platform for a diverse range of vendors, offering a captivating fusion of entertainment, food, and music. The event is specifically designed to encourage entrepreneurship and celebrate the rich cultural …