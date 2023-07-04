Krystal Wanga Kicks Off Free SMILE Summer Employment Courses. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- With an interactive masterclass “Self-Presentation & Elevator Pitch”, Krystal Wanga of HR Strategic Elements kicked off the nine-part SMILE Employment course this Tuesday. The course, organized by SHTA with help from Resources for Community Resilience (R4CR) and the National Employment Service Center (NESC), is meant to improve the skills of job seekers to enter or re-enter the labor market.

In the kick-off masterclass, Ms. Wanga walked the participants through a step-by-step tutorial on how to identify and articulate their gifts and talents in a concise manner so they …