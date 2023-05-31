Lambriex discuss shipping Agro/produce to St. Maarten with DP World Port in DR. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transportation & Telecommunication (TEATT), the Honourable Arthur Lambriex, is fulfilling a pledge from his predecessor to utilize the Dominican Republic as an Agricultural trading portal and is in the DR looking at shipment options for fresh, fruits and vegetables to St. Maarten, in his bid to reduce the cost of food to consumers.

Minister Lambriex and his executive assistant Jerome Gumbs visited the Caucedo Sea Port, operated by DP World, on Monday, 29 May. They were given a complete tour of the facility, including the storage …