Large Fire Ravages Madrid Lane in Dutch Quarter. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Personnel of the Sint-Maarten Police Force and Fire Department responded swiftly to multiple reports of a significant fire at the top of Madrid Road in the Dutch Quarter earlier this evening. The incident, which occurred on 0n May 28th 2023 at approximately 06:30 PM, destroyed about four neighboring homes. Efforts to combat the blaze are ongoing, with firefighting personnel still actively engaged at the scene past 08:00 PM.

Upon receiving several distress calls, the Police Central Dispatch promptly dispatched multiple police patrols and fire department units to the affected …