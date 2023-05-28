Large Fire Ravages Madrid Lane in Dutch Quarter. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Personnel of the Sint-Maarten Police Force and Fire Department responded swiftly to multiple reports of a significant fire at the top of Madrid Road in the Dutch Quarter earlier this evening. The incident, which occurred on 0n May 28th 2023 at approximately 06:30 PM, destroyed about four neighboring homes. Efforts to combat the blaze are ongoing, with firefighting personnel still actively engaged at the scene past 08:00 PM.
Upon receiving several distress calls, the Police Central Dispatch promptly dispatched multiple police patrols and fire department units to the affected …Read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/43045-cbcs-launches-guest-lecture-series-for-primary-schools-in-sxm.html
View comments
Hide comments