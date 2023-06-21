Large sum of money found in cargo destined for USA. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- On Monday, June 12, 2023, Customs officers at the Cargo building of the Princess Juliana International Airport, inspected cargo coming in from Anguilla. On the screen of the X-Ray equipment, the officers noticed an image that gave them a reason to do further investigation. During the physical inspection of the package, they found USD 15000.00 hidden in the same. The final destination of the package was the United States. The Public prosecutor was informed. The package and its contents including the money were confiscated. No arrests were made.

On Wednesday, June 14, 2023, the …