Last round for St. Maarten Population and Housing Census. | SMN NEWS

The Department of Statistics (STAT) conducted the 2022 St. Maarten population census. A census is a general population and housing count and is held every 10 years. During a Census everyone is counted who, at a specific moment in time (the Census moment), has been living n St. Maarten for 1 year or longer or who has the intention of living in St. Maarten for 1 year or longer.

Due to various reasons, the census interviewers were unable to reach certain addresses during the Census period. Therefore, we are going in the field again during this Post Census period that runs from …