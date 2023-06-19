Lately Junior Golf SXM had their Awards Gala at Marigot Yacht Club. This Gala was to signify the closing of the part year 2022 going into 2023. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- There were 75 junior full-time participants on a weekly basis at Mullet Bay Golf Course. An additional 25 participants came from time to time. The active schools participating were CIA, Learning Unlimited, Sister Regina Primary School, St Dominic Primary School, Seventh Day Adventist School. Independent children (Schools less than 4 kids) were from St Joseph Primary School, Sister Magda School, Charlotte Brookson Academy, Hillside Academy, Ecole Jean de La Fontaine and homeschooled children.



Awards were handed out for the R&A 2023 Junior Golf SXM Open and other additional …