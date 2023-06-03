Lawyers Argue Dr. Ewart Brown’s Constitutional Rights are Being Violated. | SMN NEWS

Hamilton, Bermuda:--- Dr. Ewart Brown's legal team heads to Bermuda's Supreme Court this week to argue that the constitutional rights of the Former Premier have been violated.

The proceedings are scheduled for an entire week starting Monday, June 5, 2023. King's Counsels Delroy Duncan and Jerome Lynch represent Dr. Brown, with Judge Martin Forde from the United Kingdom presiding over the hearing.

A spokesperson stated, "This week's matter is not a criminal trial. It is a constitutional hearing during which Dr. Brown's attorneys will present arguments to the court that their client's …