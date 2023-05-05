Le Sommet Foundation Announces New Dates for Craft and Farmers Market, Launches Three-Part Project to Support Agriculture in Sint Maarten. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Le Sommet Foundation announces new Craft and Farmers Market dates at the Wifold Building in Philipsburg. President of Le Sommet Foundation, Mr. Fabio Doralice, and his team have been hard at work organizing this event, and the new dates are May 13th & 27th, June 10th & 24th, and July 8th & 22nd. The Craft and Farmers Market is part one of a three-part project aimed at promoting sustainable agriculture in Sint Maarten.



Following the launch, “We will seek to engage the schools, there are two ways we wish to approach this. First, we will seek a partnership …