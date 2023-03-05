Le Sommet Foundation donates one-off canvas painting to NPower. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Le Sommet Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting the professional, social, and cultural development of individuals within our community, has donated a one-off canvas painting to NPower, of the Foresee foundation for their Biennial capacity building conference.

The theme of the conference was "Connect to and Inspire" and aimed to optimize the skillset of non-profit organizations and their connections, inspire them to continue to innovate, and with a regional component, facilitate knowledge sharing.

"The donated painting is an expression of our commitment to …