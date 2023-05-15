Le Sommet Foundation’s 1000 Rose Mother’s Day Giveaway Brings Smiles and Tears of Joy to Sint Maarten Community” | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Le Sommet Foundation in collaboration with the Haitian Association of Sint Maarten (HASMA) successfully completed their third annual 1000 Rose Mother's Day Giveaway on Sunday, May 14th. The foundation's board and team members distributed roses and Mother's Day cards to various establishments around the island, including the White & Yellow Cross and St. Maarten Medical Center. Recipients were grateful for the gestures of appreciation and love, and the team was touched by the emotional reactions they received.

"Mothers are the pillars of our families and communities, and it …