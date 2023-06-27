“Let’s Go Home” CIBC FirstCaribbean Seminar on Property Financing Opens Dialogue and Provides Expertise on Ownership. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- With its commitment to securing the financial well-being of its clients, CIBC FirstCaribbean held a seminar on property financing recently.



Held at the University of St. Martin on June 24th, the event brought together speakers in banking, insurance, and real estate, among other industries. The panel discussion and informative session on home ownership covered topics from saving to finding the right property to financial approval and moving in.



Attendees got an in-depth explanation of the different property types for purchase from Lion Crest Realty's Ettore Musolino. ICE …