Liberty Latin America Focuses on Education and Online Awareness to Support Safer Internet Day. | SMN NEWS

Denver, Colorado:--- Liberty Latin America Ltd. (“Liberty Latin America” or “LLA”) (NASDAQ: LILA and LILAK, OTC Link: LILAB) is focusing its support for Safer Internet Day on education and awareness programs designed to reach the youngest and oldest online users and ensure that their experiences are safe and secure. By launching a number of activities, informational resources, games, and outreach, Liberty Latin America is embracing its community under the banner of #KeepingYouAndMeSafe, recognizing that internet safety needs to be an everyday practice for everyone -- employees and their families, customers, colleagues, friends, and vendors throughout the community.

Felipe Ruiz , VP, Information Security, and CISO, Liberty Latin America, commented, “We believe that keeping our information safe is a shared responsibility and to mark Safer Internet Day, we are providing a wide range of tools, games, activities, and outreach across the region. Focusing on some of the most vulnerable groups who are targeted by online fraud and abuse, such as children and the elderly, we are encouraging cross-generational dialogue around how to ensure the internet is safe for all users. Our multi-faceted, interactive approach is designed to ensure that what we learn on Safer Internet Day lasts all year long.”

Liberty Latin America’s Safer Internet Day activations across the region will see thousands of employees join together to make an online difference for everyone. Activities include:

Online educational games designed for children from grades 3 through 8 that reinforce online safety and reward good behavior

Quick reference materials for anyone to download with practical do’s and don’ts around issues including password protection, phishing, malware, and mobile device best practices

Leveraging partnerships to host online discussions and webinars about cyber-violence, life online, and the safety and positive use of technology

Hosting roundtable discussions relating to cybersecurity and crime with local associations and first responders/governments

Reinforcing through internal messaging and events the importance of protecting our customers’ information

Launching a virtual space that offers free cybersecurity resources in certain markets

“This year we want all of our communities to embrace Safer Internet Day,” Ruiz continued. “Our colleagues, friends, customers, vendors, and families are interconnected online, and it is imperative that we work together to keep each other safe. We are encouraged by the enthusiasm at the local level and the grassroots commitments that we see every day are making the internet as safe, effective, efficient, and collaborative as it can and should be.”

Read more: SMN NEWS https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news.html

Read more: SMN NEWS https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news.html