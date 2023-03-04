Library in the schools. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG;--- Last week the Sint Maarten Library distributed almost 12,000 brand-new books to all public and subsidized primary schools and some secondary schools. The campaign is a result of the cooperation between the National Library of the Netherlands, Biblionef, Sundial School, the Division of Educational Innovation of the Ministry of Education, and the Sint Maarten Library. It fits in the new policy of the Sint Maarten Library to support the libraries in the schools.

Having only limited space, the Sint Maarten Library started to work outside its walls. The increase of books in the …