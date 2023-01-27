Lidewijde Ongering new chairperson Boards of financial supervision.

Willemstad:--- The Kingdom Council of Ministers and the Council of Ministers of the Netherlands as regards the Caribbean Netherlands, have appointed drs. Lidewijde Ongering as the new chair of the three Boards of financial supervision as of February 1st, 2023. Herewith she succeeds prof. dr. Raymond Gradus, who was chair of the Boards as of July 1st, 2017.

On Friday, January 27th, 2023, Lidewijde Ongering was appointed as the new chair of the three Boards of financial supervision as of February 1st, 2023. She has a long track record at a large number of The Hague departments, including those of the Interior Affairs and Kingdom Relations, Infrastructure and Water Management, and Economic Affairs and Climate. In the latter two departments, she held the position of Secretary-General. During her career at the Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sports, she held the position of Director of Financial-Economic Affairs.

Lidewijde Ongering: “I look forward to taking up the challenges - many of which are very recognizable to me - from a joint perspective. The Cft supervises the budgets. After a number of financially difficult years, the focus is now on recovery and achieving financially responsible and sustainable economic growth. In my new role as chair of the Cft, I will also approach this very seriously”.

She succeeds Raymond Gradus, who has been chair of the Cft Curaçao and Sint Maarten, the Board of financial supervision Aruba and the Cft Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba for more than five and a half years. He looks back on an intensive and fruitful period of cooperation with the countries and the public entities, which faced several major challenges, such as hurricanes Irma and Maria and the Covid-19 pandemic. Raymond Gradus has bundled his reflections in a book, which will be presented to the Vice-President of the Council of State, Mr. Thom de Graaf, on January 31st.

