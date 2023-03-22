Lions Club Vision Project serves more than 3400 persons. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Sint Maarten Lions Club’s Signature Vision Screening Project for this Lionistic year 2022/2023 is well underway with over 3400 students and seniors having their eyes tested for the possibility of any impaired vision challenges. The project, which started on March 13th will continue Monday through Friday until the 24th at the Lions Civic Center in Sucker Garden. Students are welcome between 8 am and 12 noon and seniors from 1:30 pm until 3 pm.

Club President Lion John Schaminee remarked: “Lions are known throughout the world for our work to improve the lives of …