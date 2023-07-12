Little Key Nature Park Proposal Approved by Sint Maarten’s Council of Ministers | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Ministry of VROMI, is pleased to announce that the proposal for the establishment of the Little Key Nature Park in the Simpson Bay Lagoon has been officially approved by the Council of Ministers. This significant milestone marks a crucial step forward in the preservation and enhancement of the island's natural environment.

The proposal, which includes a draft national decree containing general measures (LBham) and an explanatory memorandum (NvT), seeks to formalize the designation of Little Key as a nature park. The proposed park aligns with the naming convention of nature …