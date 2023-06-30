Livestock Control Project, positive path forward for sustainability, community engagement. | SMN NEWS

SABA:--- The Livestock Control Project on Saba is making significant strides in its mission to remove free-roaming livestock from the island, mainly goats, while simultaneously promoting sustainable animal husbandry. The project, initiated in 2020, aims to eradicate an estimated population of 3,000-5,000 goats, and if applicable other free-roaming livestock, within a three-year period. The Public Entity Saba is pleased to share the project's progress and outline its plans for the future.

Successes of Local Hunters

Since the implementation of the project, over 4,000 goats have been …