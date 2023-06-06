Local Basketball star, Shaquille Rombley signs to play for Austrian team. | SMN NEWS

~The First Big Man in the New Gunners Team~



PHILIPSBURG:--- The 2.03m tall EU player Shaquille ROMBLEY strengthens the UNGER STEEL Gunners for the next two seasons “on the board”.

The 26-year-old Dutchman comes from the Caribbean island of Sint Maarten, which belongs to the Kingdom of the Netherlands. It wasn’t until the age of 17 that Shaquille, who also attracted attention as a volleyball player, came to basketball, played in high school in the USA and then in college, most recently in 20/21 for Lincoln Memorial University in NCAA Div.II.

In the 21/22 season, Rombley came to Germany to …