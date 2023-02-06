Male and female Suspects apprehended after cross-border car chase. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- For the second time in the past weeks 'personnel of KPSM were necessary to assist the French police with a pursuit that started from Marigot to the Dutch side.

On the early morning of Saturday, February 04, 2023, around 4:30 a.m., Central Dispatch

received a report from the French police that they were engaged in a pursuit that went

across Causeway towards Maho.

Several police patrols were sent to Maho to assist the French police. Upon arrival in Mullet-

Bay they encountered the French Police with a Blue Grand I-10.

It appeared that the French were trying to stop a blue Hyundai Grand I-10 as it was

entering Marigot.

Upon seeing the police, the driver of the blue I-10 decided to change direction and hereafter

drove back towards the Bellveau border.

French police initiated a pursuit that ended in the Mullet Bay area as the driver of the Grand

I-10 struck a large stone along the side of the road. Both the male driver and the female

the passenger was arrested and during the control of the car two firearms were recovered

Suspects should take note that the working relationship between the French Side Police and

Sint Maarten police forces are very strong and they are working together to protect the

the overall safety of Sint Maarten/Saint Martin.

KPSM Press Release.

