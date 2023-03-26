Man shot on Kim Sha Beach, Police calls on public for information on shooting. | SMN NEWS

~ Victim in critical condition.~



PHILIPSBURG:--- Central Dispatch of KPSM received several calls on early Sunday morning March 26th, 2023 around 01.30 am for a shooting at a venue located on Kimsha Beach.

Ambulance and police patrols were directed to the location.

Arriving on the scene, officers encountered a male victim lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body and was in critical condition.

After giving first aid the victim was rushed to the Medical Center.

the situation around this shooting is very unclear and police are seeking public assistance in this matter.