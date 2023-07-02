Management Team of the Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) Congratulates Participants in “Training Intelligence Ondersteuner” | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The management team of the Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) extends its congratulations to the participants from Sint Maarten and other Dutch Caribbean islands who have successfully completed the "Training Intelligence Ondersteuner" at the police station in Philipsburg, Sint Maarten.

This training program, aimed at enhancing intelligence support within law enforcement, has provided participants with invaluable knowledge and skills to strengthen their abilities in the field. KPSM commend each individual for their dedication, perseverance, and commitment to professional …