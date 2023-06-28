Marijuana confiscated from Puerto Rican Cargo. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- On Friday, June 23, 2023, Customs officers at the cargo facilities of the Princess Juliana international airport inspected a shipment that came in that same day from Puerto Rico with an aircraft operated by DHL.

During the inspection of the shipment with X-Ray equipment, the officers noted an image of a package on the screen that gave them a reason to do a further inspection.

Upon opening the package they saw several packages containing a compressed grass-like substance that they recognized as being marijuana. On further inspection, they also encounter several other packages of …