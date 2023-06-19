Marijuana found in Cargo from Miami. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- On Friday, June 16, 2023, Customs officers operating at the cargo facilities of the Princess Juliana international airport inspected a shipment that came on that same day from Miami. With the use of modern cargo inspecting equipment Customs officers managed to intercept 10.208 Kg of Marihuana. The contraband was hidden among other items in a box. The box and its contents including the contraband were confiscated. No arrests were made, however, Customs does not exclude the possibility of arrests as the investigation is ongoing.

Press Release Customs SXM.