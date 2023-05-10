Member of Parliament Emmanuel house raided Wednesday morning. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- According to a statement by the OM office, Searches conducted at the residence of a former Minister

On Wednesday, May 10th, 2023, multiple searches have been conducted under the direction of the Chief Judicial Magistrate (RC) at the suspects' residences and workplaces. On the same day, more searches have been conducted at the residences of other accomplices.

The house searches are part of a criminal investigation called “Jasmine”. This investigation focuses on several project tenders, as well as issued permits. The suspicion concerns abuse of position, the commitment …