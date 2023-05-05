Memorial Day observed on Saba. | SMN NEWS

SABA:--- Memorial Day was observed on Thursday, May 4 to honor the memory of all those who have fallen victim to war. May 4 marks an important day in not only Dutch history but also in Saban history as many from the island were lost during World War II.

World War II was a destructive war starting in 1939 and lasting six years. It devastated the lives of millions around the world including the far reaches of Saba and other Antillean Islands. The Netherlands maintained neutrality during the war, but to no avail, Germany invaded the Netherlands in 1940 with the bombing of Rotterdam occurring …