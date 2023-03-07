Message from the Democratic Party on International Women’s Day (IWD) 2023. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Democratic Party of Sint Maarten proudly salutes all women on this day of global recognition of the position of women as equal partners in development and sustainable advancement for all humankind.

On days like IWD, we celebrate the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women and we also echo the call for the elimination of inequalities, discrimination, and prejudices against women and girls, that permeate societies today.

“On days like this, we are most proud of our leader and her steadfastness, never giving up and riding the rough waves of …