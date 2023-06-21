MGDW host graduation in grand style. | SMN NEWS

~Top student in Public Education~

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Marie Genevieve De Weever Primary School (MGDW) hosted its School Leaving Ceremony 2023 on Wednesday morning on the school campus.

Under the theme, "Lift me up," 32 students will leave primary education and embark on their journey in secondary education for the new school year 2023-2024.

Present at the ceremony was the Honorable Minister of VROMI Egbert Doran, Chief of Staff of the Minister of ECYS Glenderlin Holiday, a former student of MGDW Pilot Captain Aaron Leerdam, and another distinguished guest along with proud …