MHF Honors SXM Debate Team Champions During Gratitude Ceremony. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Mental Health Foundation (MHF) hosted the St. Maarten Debate Team Champions on Friday, March 18th at their administrative headquarters to honor their achievement at the 51st annual Leeward Islands Debate Competition (LIDC) during a gratitude ceremony. The competition, which was held in Antigua, closed with the topic of, “The Caribbean failure to take mental health illness seriously has caused irreparable damage to families and communities,” which lead the SXM team to their victory against their St. Kitts opponents.

