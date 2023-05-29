MHF Nurses achieve Mental Health Professional Certificate. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- After intense training over the course of 8 months, Mental Health Foundation (MHF) Nurses, Alvin Arrundell and Dione Trustfull, successfully obtained their Mental Health Professional certification from Rino Zuid in the Netherlands.

The courses were a combination of online learning and intense in-class training, which took place in Aruba and Bonaire. The course was focused on the continued development of general mental health skills, knowledge, and attitude both in theory and practice such as complaint-oriented VS diagnosis-oriented work approaches, long-term support in chronic …