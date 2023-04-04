Minister Dijkgraaf concludes successful visit to Saba. | SMN NEWS

SABA:--- Dutch Minister of Education, Culture, and Science Robbert Dijkgraaf concluded his visit to Saba late Monday afternoon.

Dijkgraaf said he had a “wonderful day” on Saba where he spoke with many people “about things that we share.” It was a full program during which the Minister and his delegation got to meet with government representatives, management, and students of the Saba Comprehensive School (SCS), young professionals who have returned from their studies abroad and paid a visit to the Saba Heritage Center.

The Minister, who arrived from the Netherlands late Sunday …