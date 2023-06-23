Minister ECYS Congratulates the top performing students of school year 2022-2023 FBE Exit Exams. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The FBE Examination exam is a compulsory exit examination for candidates leaving primary school. For the academic year 2022-2023, 494 candidates sat the FBE Exit Exam from May 9th – May 12th, 2023. The objective of the FBE exit exam is to evaluate and ascertain the quality of the FBE program. It assesses whether, and to what extent, the education provided meets the quality standards. It is a way of officially concluding the foundation-based education, hence the term exit exam. The results also help to determine which type of secondary education suits the need of every …Read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/43236-ministry-of-tourism-economic-affairs-transportation-telecommunication-holds-meeting-with-jetblue-to-address-performance-at-sxm.html
Home Local News Minister ECYS Congratulates the top performing students of school year 2022-2023 FBE...
Latest Local News
Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transportation & Telecommunication Holds Meeting with...
PHILIPSBURG:--- The Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transportation & Telecommunication (TEATT) of St. Maarten convened a high-level meeting today with JetBlue Airways to discuss the airline's performance at SXM Airport in St. Maarten. The me...
PHILIPSBURG:--- From Monday, 26 June through Friday, 30 June the University of St Martin (USM) will facilitate the local daily live-streaming and networking sessions of the third annual Dutch Caribbean Research Week (DCRW 2023). Research projects on th...
USM co-host of the third Dutch Caribbean Research Week 2023. |...
PHILIPSBURG:--- From Monday, 26 June through Friday, 30 June the University of St Martin (USM) will facilitate the local daily live-streaming and networking sessions of the third annual Dutch Caribbean Research Week (DCRW 2023). Research projects on th...
Enabling collaboration to achieve more success throughout the Kingdom. | SMN NEWS
PHILIPSBURG:--- Efficient collaboration has never been more important in enabling effective and comprehensive responses to the socioeconomic development in Sint Maarten and the challenges that can emerge as a result. Responses that are required to assi...
Enabling collaboration to achieve more success throughout the Kingdom. | SMN...
PHILIPSBURG:--- Efficient collaboration has never been more important in enabling effective and comprehensive responses to the socioeconomic development in Sint Maarten and the challenges that can emerge as a result. Responses that are required to assi...
Central Committee meeting of Parliament regarding several draft National Ordinances. | SMN NEWS
PHILIPSBURG:---The House of Parliament will sit in a Central Committee meeting on June 23, 2023. The Central Committee meeting is scheduled for Friday, at 10.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. Th...
Central Committee meeting of Parliament regarding several draft National Ordinances. |...
PHILIPSBURG:---The House of Parliament will sit in a Central Committee meeting on June 23, 2023. The Central Committee meeting is scheduled for Friday, at 10.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. Th...
Parliament invites the public to submit nominations for the Annual President...
PHILIPSBURG:--- The Parliament of Sint Maarten invites the public to submit nominations for the Annual President of Parliament Award. The application form can be found on the Parliament’s website. Persons have until August 11, 2023, to submit their no...
View comments
Hide comments