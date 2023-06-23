Minister ECYS Congratulates the top performing students of school year 2022-2023 FBE Exit Exams. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The FBE Examination exam is a compulsory exit examination for candidates leaving primary school. For the academic year 2022-2023, 494 candidates sat the FBE Exit Exam from May 9th – May 12th, 2023. The objective of the FBE exit exam is to evaluate and ascertain the quality of the FBE program. It assesses whether, and to what extent, the education provided meets the quality standards. It is a way of officially concluding the foundation-based education, hence the term exit exam. The results also help to determine which type of secondary education suits the need of every …