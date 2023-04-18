Minister Lambriex welcomes Inaugural Flight of La Compagnie to the ‘Friendly Island’. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- A test run of a weekly flight out of Newark took place on Sunday. A second flight is planned for April 23. The new air service is catering to travelers from the U.S. tri-state area of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut.



The goal of the La Compagnie program is to create a path to Sint Maarten/Saint-Martin that matches the level of expectations that travelers have for St. Barths and Anguilla. The idea is to organize seven-night stays at one of the selected hotels and/or villas. Flights will be on a weekly basis non-stop from Newark to Sint Maarten on Sundays starting in the …