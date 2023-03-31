Minister of ECYS welcomes Soccer Players back home. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Minister of Education, Culture, Youth, and Sports, Rodolphe Samuel, welcomed the Sint Maarten national football team back home at the Juliana airport on Thursday, March 30th. The team returned victorious after their dramatic final matchday wins over the US Virgin Islands 2-1 in a must-win match to claim first place in the group in the 2022-23 Concacaf Nations League.

The Minister expressed his excitement and pride in the team's impressive performance and congratulated them on their achievement. He emphasized the importance of sports in promoting national unity, fostering a …